Siddaramaiah defends ‘puppy’ remark against CM Bommai

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday defended his ‘puppy’ remark about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, explaining that it is not an unparliamentary word.

Speaking to mediapersons after offering puja at Kudroli Gokarnatheshwara Temple in Mangaluru, he said, “I said the CM should have courage. State’s interest is important and he should boldly talk to the Centre and get funds, which has reduced. The 15th Finance Commission recommended Rs 5,495 crore for the state, but they could not bring it. So he should show courage and not be like puppy. What is wrong in it?,” he said.

“I am called tagaru (ram) and huliya (tiger) and former chief minister Yediyurappa is called raja huliya. Is that unparliamentary? Their own party party people call him that. I meant he should have courage,” he said. On the seizure of Rs 10.5 lakh from a PWD engineer in Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah alleged that it is linked to corruption in the state government.

He refused to react to BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement asking his party workers to focus on ‘Love Jihad’ and not issues like roads and drainage. Asked whether he is planning to contest from Ullal in Mangaluru, he said he will contest from a constituency chosen by the party high command.

Guj, K’taka situations not same: Ex-DyCM

Chitradurga: The situation of Gujarat is different from Karnataka, where we have definite voters, who will vote for Congress, said former deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, on Thursday. “We are aware of the AAP and AIMIM’s vote share in the state,” he said, adding that there might be a 5% variation of votes. However, the digital membership where 72 lakh members registered, mainly youth, will vote for the party, he said. Karnataka have given firm foundation for Congress, and at present, we are eyeing rejuvenation of the party at national-level from Karnataka, he said. He said good governance is key for the state’s development.

