Six die in Belagavi road mishap

Published: 06th January 2023 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Six people died on the spot and 16 others were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling to Yellamma temple at Saundatti, rammed a roadside tree at Chinchanur, Ramdurg taluk late on Wednesday night. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

The deceased have been identified as Hanumavva S Magadi (25), Deepa Shankar Harijan (32), Savita LM (17), Suprita Shankar Harijan (11), Maruti Yallappa Bannur (42) and Indiravva Fakirappa Siddametri (24), all residents of Ramdurg. The injured have been admitted to the government hospital at Gokak. Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Patil rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. Katkol police have registered a case.

According to sources, the victims were travelling from Hulanda village of Ramdurg to Yellamma temple to perform prayers on Wednesday night. The driver lost control over the vehicle at Chichanur and rammed a road-side tree.

