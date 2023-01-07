Home States Karnataka

BJP leader as child rights panel chief: Karnataka HC notice to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the State Government on a PIL questioning the appointment of K Nagannagowda, a BJP leader from Mandya, as chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPR).

Seeking a stay for the notification dated October 21, 2022, issued by the government appointing Nagannagowda against the provisions of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, petitioner Sudha Katwa, an advocate, urged the court to prohibit him from exercising the duties as KSCPR chairman during the pendency of the petition.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued notice to the State Government.

The petitioner alleged that it is clear that four additional applications were received after the due date and 12 persons were shortlisted instead of 10. The Department of Women and Child Development has selected the name  of Nagannagowda who is not the original applicant nor is in the shortlisted candidates on May 9, 2022, the petitioner alleged. His appointment is shrouded in mystery and the entire appointment process is arbitrary and non-transparent, she alleged.  

Advocate S Umapathi, representing the petitioner, said Nagannagowda is the BJP Mandya district president and also runs an NGO, and thus, on this ground too, Nagannagowda’s appointment is liable to be quashed as it is against the norms, he argued.

He argued that the commission is a body entrusted with discharging quasi-judicial functions with the primary objective of providing a special forum for specific types of disputes arising from the children’s community. It should be headed by a person of eminence in public life who has deep knowledge of the welfare of the children to render justice, he said.

Comments

