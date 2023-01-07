Home States Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Man kills self after throwing two kids into well

Shirur said Siddu’s wife is mentally unsound and Siddu had spent lot of money for her treatment. Worried, he took the extreme step.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A man committed suicide after throwing his two children into a well in Aland. The deceased have been identified as Siddu Mahamallappa (38), his daughter Shreya (11) and son Manish (10).
Aland DSP Ravindra Shirur said Siddu went out of his house along with his daughter and son on Wednesday and had not returned. As some people found a foul smell emanating from a well situated near the bus depot, they informed the police on Friday morning.

Personnel of the Police and Fire services searched the well and brought out the bodies of Shreya and Manish in the morning. Siddu’s body was also pulled out of the well later.

Shirur said Siddu’s wife is mentally unsound and Siddu had spent lot of money for her treatment. Worried, he took the extreme step.

