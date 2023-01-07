Home States Karnataka

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana chief: BJP govts harming Kannada

He urged the MPs from the state to take up the issue with the Union government.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:02 AM

A colourful procession being taken out on the first day of the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Friday | d hemanth

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HAVERI: Chairman of the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, Doddarange Gowda, hit out at the double-engine BJP governments (in state and Centre) questioning their contribution to the protection and growth of Kannada language. This comes despite the language getting the classical language tag recently. Gowda accused the state government of not acting responsibly in getting Central funds for Kannada after the language got the classical status.

Gowda said, “The Union government always speaks about the advantages of the double-engine government. But how has it favoured Kannada? The tag is just an eye-wash as not much has been achieved as far as development and research on the language is concerned.”

Comparing the Central grant given to other classical languages, he said that between 2017 and 2020, Rs 642 crore was allocated for the development of Sanskrit language, whereas Kannada received only Rs 3 crore as against the demand of Rs 42 crore. He said that Tamil language received Rs 23 crore in the same period. The Kannada language has received around Rs 5 crore in the last five years, Gowda added. He urged the MPs from the state to take up the issue with the Union government.

“Kannada should be promoted as a language of livelihood, employment and entrepreneurship. People in rural areas are failing to get banking services in their mother tongue as the staff refuse to help. Why should such banks exist in Karnataka then?” he questioned. 

Won’t cede an inch of Karnataka to Maha, says Sammelana president

Doddarange Gowda, however, welcomed the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill introduced by the state government which gives legal protection to Kannada language. He said the Bill includes some positive aspects like recognising Kannada as the state language and stressing on the use of the language in administration and judiciary. “This Bill should soon become a legislation and be implemented effectively”, he demanded.

On the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Gowda said, “We will not lose an inch of Karnataka to any other state and the Mahajan Commission report has already settled the boundary row. It is not fair on the part of the neighbouring state to indulge in acts of violence and create social disturbance. The issue should be settled through dialogue and within the framework of law”.

Expressing concern that Kannada was facing the onslaught of English, the noted lyricist said that Kannada, Kannadiga and Karnataka are interdependent and any separation between them could harm the language.

WILL TAKE ALTERNATIVE MEET SPORTINGLY: CM
CM Bommai said he will take alternative sammelana sportingly and that the State Government will consider proceedings of other sammelana in Beng-aluru.  He said alternative events are part of every main sammelana. “But I will take it sportingly,” he said.

