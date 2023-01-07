Notice to govt over police body

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Friday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL filed over the non-functioning of the State Police Complaint Authority (SPCA). A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice after hearing the petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa.

According to the petitioner, the SPCA was constituted with the objective of improving the standards of police administration and fixing accountability by looking into complaints against police misconduct including cases of serious misconduct, incidents involving death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody. The SPCA is also required to oversee the functioning of the District Police Complainant Authority and take remedial action.

It was stated that the term of the chairperson expired on August 2022, the term of a civil service member expired on May 2022 and the term of a civil society member expired in December 2020. Therefore, due to the non-appointment of the chairperson and two members, no complaints are being heard or meetings being held. It would frustrate the constitutional and legal rights of citizens and goes against the mandate of the Supreme Court.

Advocate S Umapathi, representing the petitioner, argued that the time-bound appointments of statutory posts entrusted with improving the police machinery should not be left vacant for long. Further, he argued that each stage of the process of appointment should have been accomplished within a reasonable time limit. This would result in an ideal situation of the continuance of office and citizens would be ensured speedy justice. Therefore, it is highly essential to give directions to the state to commence and finalise the process of appointment, he said.

