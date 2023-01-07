Home States Karnataka

Probe ‘women for Mumbai team’: ST Somashekar

Somashekar said Kumaraswamy is making such statements as he is scared of losing the coming Assembly elections.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

CM Bommai, Mysuru in-cha­rge Minister ST Somashekar during a meeting

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

 KALABURAGI/MYSURU: “I am not a tainted politician nor am I involved in any illegality. If (JDS senior leader) HD Kumaraswamy is making allegations of girls being supplied to Mumbai, let him give a complaint to the CM and let there be a probe,” said Minister for Cooperation ST Somashekar in Mysuru on Friday, days after Kumaraswamy charged that ‘Santro’ Ravi, an accused in a rape case, supplied women to Mumbai Team.

By Mumbai Team, Kumaraswamy meant a group of rebel JDS and Congress legislators, who stayed in Mumbai before bringing down the JDS-Congress coalition government headed by him. Somashekar said Kumaraswamy is making such statements as he is scared of losing the coming Assembly elections.

HDK releases video
In Kalaburagi, Kumaraswamy on Friday released a video, purportedly showing ‘Santro’ Ravi talking to Minister for Cooperation ST Somashekar. Kumaraswamy seemed to be hitting back at the minister for his comment in Mysuru recently that a dancer who cannot dance gives the excuse of a tilted floor, referring to the failure of the Kumaraswamy’s coalition government to complete its full term. Releasing the video, Kumaraswamy asked, “Who is this mediator? Why is he discussing the transfer issue with Somashekar?”

