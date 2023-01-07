Home States Karnataka

PWD engineer held for carrying Rs 10.5 lakh released by court

The engineer is from VV Nagar in Mandya.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 52-year-old assistant engineer, J Jagadeesh of the Public Works Department, who was arrested for carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 10.5 lakh, has been released by a city court terming the arrest illegal. Jagadeesh, the assistant engineer with the Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, was arrested by the Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday evening. He was produced before a court in Mayo Hall court complex on Friday.

“The case registered against Jagadeesh was under Section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act which is a non-cognisable offence. There is no need to arrest anybody under the section. The court took strong objection to the police action in arresting my client. He was released and the case will be quashed,” Raju Gadekar, advocate of the assistant engineer, told TNIE.

As to why Jagadeesh was carrying cash, Gadekar said his client had a cheque bounce case registered against him in Mandya and he was taking the cash for settlement by giving to the aggrieved party.  

“Jagadeesh had collected the cash from his relative and another person in Bengaluru and was taking it to Mandya to give it to the complainant and settle the dispute. Enroute he came to Vidhana Soudha on official work and was not aware that the cash should not be carried. On Thursday after he came to reply
to the notice, the policemen arrested him without any valid reason. I accompanied him to the police station and the police did not respond to me, stating that they are acting on the instructions of their higher-ups,” Gadekar added.

The engineer is from VV Nagar in Mandya. The police after arresting him on Thursday had claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp