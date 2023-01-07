PWD engineer held for carrying Rs 10.5 lakh released by court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 52-year-old assistant engineer, J Jagadeesh of the Public Works Department, who was arrested for carrying unaccounted cash of Rs 10.5 lakh, has been released by a city court terming the arrest illegal. Jagadeesh, the assistant engineer with the Public Works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department, was arrested by the Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday evening. He was produced before a court in Mayo Hall court complex on Friday.

“The case registered against Jagadeesh was under Section 98 of the Karnataka Police Act which is a non-cognisable offence. There is no need to arrest anybody under the section. The court took strong objection to the police action in arresting my client. He was released and the case will be quashed,” Raju Gadekar, advocate of the assistant engineer, told TNIE.

As to why Jagadeesh was carrying cash, Gadekar said his client had a cheque bounce case registered against him in Mandya and he was taking the cash for settlement by giving to the aggrieved party.

“Jagadeesh had collected the cash from his relative and another person in Bengaluru and was taking it to Mandya to give it to the complainant and settle the dispute. Enroute he came to Vidhana Soudha on official work and was not aware that the cash should not be carried. On Thursday after he came to reply

to the notice, the policemen arrested him without any valid reason. I accompanied him to the police station and the police did not respond to me, stating that they are acting on the instructions of their higher-ups,” Gadekar added.

The engineer is from VV Nagar in Mandya. The police after arresting him on Thursday had claimed that he was not cooperating in the investigations.

