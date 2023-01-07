Home States Karnataka

PWD Minister CC Patil denies Opposition charges on corruption

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s allegations that the engineer may have taken the money to give to a minister, Patil said he too can make such allegations against the former CM.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: PWD Minister CC Patil on Friday rubbished allegations of opposition leaders that PWD Junior Engineer Jagadish had come to Vidhana Soudha to pay money to a minister.

Patil said an investigation has been taken up and action will be taken if the engineer fails to provide proper documents for the money. Jagadish was caught with Rs 10 lakh at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.

On Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s allegations that the engineer may have taken the money to give to a minister, Patil said he too can make such allegations against the former CM. Patil said he has no connection with the engineer and had not put pressure on anyone. He also wondered why the engineer came to Vidhana Soudha to give money to anyone.

On the reservation issue, he said it is not correct to set a deadline for the government to decide on the Panchamasali reservation and invited community leaders, including Basava Jayamrityunjaya Swamiji and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, for talks.

