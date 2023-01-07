TAC raises concern over self-test kits, missing results

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has raised concern over the use of self-test kits for diagnosing Covid-19 by the public, who do not upload results on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website.

The TAC stated that self-test kit results not being uploaded caused several positive cases to remain unknown. The issue was raised at the 192nd closed door TAC meeting held on Wednesday to discuss Covid protocol to be followed at the upcoming National Youth Festival, starting January 12. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TAC Chairman Dr MK Sudarshan told TNIE that the committee raised issues related to self-test kits, where certain positive cases were possibly not being reported. He said since there is no regulation or record of people buying and using test kits, people tend not to upload their results on the ICMR portal, despite it being mandatory. “We have raised it with the health department and drug control department, to introduce regulations for self-test kits to ensure results are reported,” a member said.

On regulations for buying and using the kits, PS Bhagavan, retired deputy director, Pharmacy Council of India, said: “Pharmacists must train customers for using test kits in a methodical way. If it is not used properly, test results will not be accurate, leading to false diagnosis. Pharmacies in India work as grocery shops and several do not have trained professionals to educate customers.”

Bhagavan said people should not rely solely on self-test kits, but should also get a thorough RT-PCR done. Self-tests help in clarifying any suspicion in case a person shows symptoms.

