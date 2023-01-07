Will take alternative Kannada Sahitya Sammelana sportingly: Bommai

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that he will take alternative sammelana sportingly and that the state government will consider proceedings of other sammelana in Bengaluru. Bommai said that alternative events or paryana sammelana are part of every main sammelana.

“But I will take it sportingly. The matters which are discussed in the sammelana will be taken seriously by the state government,” he said. Several Kannada writers and poets have expressed their support to alternative sammelana which is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on January 8. The writers alleged that the sammelana in Haveri has ignored Muslim writers and poets.

Speaking on the ongoing tussle over border between Karnataka and Maharashtra, Bommai said that the sammelana will have detailed discussion on the border issues. “I will announce something in this regard soon. Wait for the concluding day of Sammelana,” Bommai said.

