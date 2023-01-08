Bommai has no links with ‘Santro’ Ravi: BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday stated that neither Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor his son Bharat have anything to do with ‘Santro’ Ravi.

“Many people visit the CM’s house. It is common for visitors to take photos with the CM and his family. ‘Santro’ Ravi may have taken a photo. Neither Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor his son Bharat Bommai have anything to do with Santro Ravi. These are all lies manufactured in opposition parties’ factories,” the BJP tweeted.

Taking to social media, the Congress state unit stated, “Minister ST Somashekar had maintained that he did not know Ravi, but now the reality has come out and CM Bommai said he did not know who Ravi is, but what explanation will be given if the reality comes out?”

BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday stated that neither Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor his son Bharat have anything to do with ‘Santro’ Ravi. “Many people visit the CM’s house. It is common for visitors to take photos with the CM and his family. ‘Santro’ Ravi may have taken a photo. Neither Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai nor his son Bharat Bommai have anything to do with Santro Ravi. These are all lies manufactured in opposition parties’ factories,” the BJP tweeted. Taking to social media, the Congress state unit stated, “Minister ST Somashekar had maintained that he did not know Ravi, but now the reality has come out and CM Bommai said he did not know who Ravi is, but what explanation will be given if the reality comes out?”