Decision on Karnataka Cabinet rejig soon, say BSY, Bommai

But he did not specify any date for a meeting of the high command, but said it will occur soon.

Published: 08th January 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa and his successor Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Twitter, ANI)

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa on Saturday hinted that the state Cabinet is all set for expansion. While Yediyurappa indicated that the process will begin after the high command takes a decision in two or three days, Bommai said the expansion will take place shortly.

After taking part in a Booth Vijaya Abhiyan in Shikaripura on Saturday, Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party high command will also decide on whom to include in the cabinet.
“We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes,” he said.

Asked about Yediyurappa’s remarks on the Cabinet expansion, Bommai said in Chitradurga that a decision will be taken soon. Asked who will be included, Bommai echoed Yediyurappa that the high command will take the final call. But he did not specify any date for a meeting of the high command, but said it will occur soon.

Many disgruntled MLAs, including KS Eshwarappa, who resigned over allegation of abetment to the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned over an alleged sex scandal, are reportedly lobbying for ministerial berths.

Eshwarappa alleged in Shivamogga on Friday that some politicians might have conspired against him by instigating Patil’s family members to provide more evidence, though the police have given him a clean chit.

He alleged that some may have hatched a conspiracy to see that he does not get a ministerial post. He exuded confidence that he would be included in the Cabinet, but said the decision is left to the high command and the CM.

