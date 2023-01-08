Home States Karnataka

Experts demand Karnataka Law Authority

Published: 08th January 2023 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Literature enthusiasts at the second day of 86th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri on Saturday

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HAVERI: Legal experts have called upon the government to set up a Karnataka Law Authority that will work towards bringing important verdicts of the higher judiciary to the general public and encourage the writing and publishing of law books in Kannada.

During a session on ‘Law Literature in Kannada’ at the 86th Akhil Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana here on Saturday, the experts unequivocally admitted that the general public are unaware of important aspects of law due to a lack of literature in their mother tongue and they rarely understand court proceedings as the majority of it is being done in English.

Pointing out how common people have scant knowledge about major Court rulings, Karnataka State Law University vice-chancellor C Basavaraju said many of these verdicts have social, cultural, religious and constitutional implications, that should be understood by all.

Justice Arali Nagaraj said whether the government sets up the Karnataka Law Authority or not, the Karnataka State Law University should take initiatives to bring out legal literature in Kannada language.

