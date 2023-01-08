Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM inaugurates Chikballapur Uthsava

The program will conclude on the 14th of January with famous drumist Shivamani all set to perform on the grand stage.

Published: 08th January 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chikballapura Uthsava

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and others at the inauguration of the Chikballapura Uthsava.

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: The seven-day Chikballapura Uthsava commenced on Saturday in a colourful manner which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Hegde, and Adichuchanagir Mutt Nirmalananda Swamiji.

The programme was organised by the district administration and the Dr Sudhakar Foundation under the direct supervision of the health and family welfare minister and Chikballapur MLA Dr K Sudhakar.

The program will conclude on the 14th of January with famous drumist Shivamani all set to perform on the grand stage.

On the first day, women carrying kumba on their heads along with students and the general public participated in the procession which saw several artists including Dolukunitha. There were other programmes as well.

CM Basavaraj Bommai in his speech said that the government has promoted several developmental programmes for the people and farmers. He assured there would be more programmes.

He also lauded Sudhakar for taking several steps in controlling the spread of Covid.

Dhramadhikari Dr Veerendra Hegde praised the farmers of the region for being hard workers and remarked that every day, the crops grown in Kolar Chikballapur were being transported across the nation.

Sudhakar in his speech said that the Uthsava has been organised to mark the celebration of 15 years after the formation of the new district.

Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj, Sunil Kumar, MTB Nagaraj, Deputy Commissioner NM Nagaraj, Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikballapura Uthsava
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp