Karnataka CM inaugurates Chikballapur Uthsava

By Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: The seven-day Chikballapura Uthsava commenced on Saturday in a colourful manner which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the presence of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Hegde, and Adichuchanagir Mutt Nirmalananda Swamiji.

The programme was organised by the district administration and the Dr Sudhakar Foundation under the direct supervision of the health and family welfare minister and Chikballapur MLA Dr K Sudhakar.

The program will conclude on the 14th of January with famous drumist Shivamani all set to perform on the grand stage.

On the first day, women carrying kumba on their heads along with students and the general public participated in the procession which saw several artists including Dolukunitha. There were other programmes as well.

CM Basavaraj Bommai in his speech said that the government has promoted several developmental programmes for the people and farmers. He assured there would be more programmes.

He also lauded Sudhakar for taking several steps in controlling the spread of Covid.

Dhramadhikari Dr Veerendra Hegde praised the farmers of the region for being hard workers and remarked that every day, the crops grown in Kolar Chikballapur were being transported across the nation.

Sudhakar in his speech said that the Uthsava has been organised to mark the celebration of 15 years after the formation of the new district.

Ministers Byrathi Basavaraj, Sunil Kumar, MTB Nagaraj, Deputy Commissioner NM Nagaraj, Superintendent of Police DL Nagesh and others were present.

