Lorry runs over BRT Tiger Reserve sniffer dog

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a tragic incident, the forest department’s sniffer dog -- Jhansi -- which was deputed at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district, was killed in an accident. The incident occurred near Punajanur on December 30.

According to foresters, Jhansi, a German Shepherd, was on regular training by its handlers, forest guard Basavaraj and watcher Siddaramanna, at Punajanur when a pack of around 20 stray dogs tried to attack the sniffer dog.

Jhansi, who was panicked, started to run amok in fear trying to escape from the stray dogs. Despite efforts from handlers to chase the stray dogs away, the pack continued to bark at the sniffer dog. Jhansi while trying to escape ran towards the main road and came under the wheels of a truck and died on the spot. The German Shepherd which had undergone seven months rigorous training in Chandigarh with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was inducted into the BRT Tiger Reserve in November 2021 to detect wildlife crimes and was housed at K Gudi.

TWO HORSES DIE AT KUNIGAL STUD FARM AFTER BEE ATTACK

Tumakuru: At Kunigal Stud Farm two imported stallions died in a bee attack on Thursday and Friday. Officials of United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders (URBB) said that the 10-year-old Sanus per Aquam from Ireland and Air Support from the US were stung by bees from the trees of a private land. Both the stallions had won many racing events across the world. As soon as the staff noticed the incident at the paddocks they informed the veterinarias, but Sanus died within six hours and Air Support died on Friday, informed manager Dr Dinesh. The farm now has no horses for breeding.

