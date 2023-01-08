Home States Karnataka

Probe ‘Santro’ Ravi: Bommai to Mysuru top cop

Published: 08th January 2023

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

MYSURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Mysuru police commissioner to conduct a probe into various allegations against Manjunath aka ‘Santro’ Ravi. The accusations range from his involvement in a transfer racket, rape, sexual abuse of a Dalit woman and supplying women to politicians and bureaucrats for the past 20 years.    

The ‘Santro’ Ravi case had created a political storm after JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy revealed that he was given accommodation at Kumara Krupa Guesthouse in Bengaluru and released a videowhere Ravi can be seen meeting Minister ST Somashekar in Vidhana Soudha.

When asked about the video, Bommai said anything can be faked on a smartphone and felt that Ravi himself might have doctored such videos. “Too many people meet us. Can we check their backgrounds. The arrest of the accused will bring out the truth. There is no question of shielding anyone,” he asserted.

Asked about his son being in contact with Ravi, the CM said that the audio clip that has gone viral will also be probed that will cover Ravi’s links with politicians and his activities during the past 20 years. The photos and the call list that are being circulated are fake and created by the accused himself, he added.

Bommai said he has directed the cops to gather information and conduct a detailed probe as there are too many cases registered against Ravi in Bengaluru and Mysuru police stations since 1995.   

