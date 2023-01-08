Home States Karnataka

Rejection of Karnataka Republic Day tableau kicks up row

Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux.

The Ministry of Education's 'Vedas to Metaverse' tableau at 73rd Republic Day

The Ministry of Education's 'Vedas to Metaverse' tableau at 73rd Republic Day. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s tableau not making the cut for the Republic Day parade has kicked up a row with opposition parties and Kannada organisations targeting the Basavaraj Bommai government for “failing to safeguard” the interests of the state.  

“It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the #RepublicDay parade this year. Rejection of Karnataka’s tableaux reflects how serious @BJP4Karnataka  is about upholding the pride of our state,” tweeted leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leader wondered whether BJP MPs from the state objected to the rejection of the tableau. “Incapable & weak @BSBommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40% commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux. @BJP4Karnataka leaders are known for only making noise in our state, but are cowards in front of their high command?”

However, the Department of Information and Public Relations reasoned that Karnataka was given a break this time as the Ministry of Defence wanted to give an opportunity to those states and Union Territories that had been omitted for the past eight years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the government will not interfere in the decisions taken by experts and but will try to get the tableau from Karnataka included in the parade.

