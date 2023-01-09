BJP to chart Karnataka poll strategy at its national executive meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of Assembly polls this year, the BJP is expected to design its strategy and road map in the two-day National Executive Meeting, slated to begin on January 16. The meeting, which will be attended by CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and others from the state, along with national leaders, is expected to chalk out region-based stratergies to gain more seats.

The meeting will also be attended by ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and Govind Karjol in Delhi. BJP, which has already commenced its poll activities, is busy this month with rallies and Booth Vijaya initiatives, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hubballi and Kalaburgi in the second week of January. Also, many other leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Karnataka this month.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior leader on the condition of anonymity, said they have identified a number of seats that the BJP has won in the 2018 polls in Old Mysuru, Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka, Bengaluru and other regions. “We are trying to increase by five to seven seats in each of these regions. For example, Old Mysuru has seven BJP MLAs, and we are targeting 14 seats. Similarly, Bengaluru has 15, which we want to take to 20. However, some regions, including coastal Karnataka, Malnad or even central Karnataka, we cannot increase our seats,” he said.

This apart, they are also discussing other political issues, including taking on the Congress and JDS, which are busy with their own rallies. Though party leaders are saying they want to make 150 seats this time, there are many issues such as internal bickering, which also need to be addressed. The meeting may also discuss about cabinet expansion. “CM Bommai is expected to get clearance from the party high command to expand his cabinet,” sources said.

‘Cong has no moral right to comment on Mahadayi’

Hubballi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the Congress has no moral right to speak about the Mahadayi diversion project. Replying to a query here on the proposed Congress convention on the Mahadayi issue, the chief minister said the project was implemented because of his “letter written in blood”. He added that a canal of 5.5-km length was built during his tenure as the water resources minister. Lashing out at the Congress, he said, “What did the Congress do? The party supremo Sonia Gandhi announced during the election campaign in Goa that not a drop of water will be diverted to others. The Congress government built the wall to the canal constructed during the BJP regime. This shows how the Congress has become a stumbling block in bringing Mahadayi water to Karnataka.” When asked about the border row with Maharashtra, Bommai said that a lot of reports have come before the reorganisation of states and only then did the Act become final. ENS

