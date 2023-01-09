Farmer dies as racing cart ploughs into crowd in Karnataka's Mandya

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 55-year-old farmer was killed and a 10-year-old boy was seriously injured after they came under the wheels of a bullock cart during a race held in Chikka Mandya village on Sunday. They were cheering the bullock cart race, when a cart ploughed into the spectators.

While Nagaraju from Kilara village of Mandya taluk died on the spot, Hruthvik from Hulivana village was seriously injured and is battling for his life in hospital. The incident happened during the eighth edition of the annual inter-state bullock cart race organised by Hallikeshwara Boreshwara and Raitha Mitra Balaga at Chikka Mandya village of Mandya taluk.

More than 84 pairs of bulls from various places competed in the race. The competition was launched on Saturday and the organisers had arranged the finals on Sunday. Hundreds of people from the surrounding villages had gathered at the venue to watch the finale.

As the final race began, two pairs of bulls started to run to the finish in the 100-metre race. Nagaraju and Hruthvik were standing at the finishing line, along with hundreds of other villagers. As the bullock carts approached the finishing line, the audience started to run amok to escape getting hit by the carts. In the chaos, Nagaraju and Hruthvik were unable to escape and came under the wheels of one of the speeding carts, which ploughed into the crowd.

The people who gathered at the place rushed both the victims to MIMS Hospital. But Nagaraju had succumbed to injuries, while Hruthvik was admitted in the emergency ward with serious injuries. Meanwhile, the organisers have absconded and have also switched off their cellphones to evade arrest.

Organisers had not taken permission for the event

Reportedly, the organisers had not taken permission from the taluk administration and the police department to organise the race. The revenue department had issued notice to the organisers to postpone the event as cattle were being affected with lumpy skin disease. But they continued with the event. The officers had also complained to the DC against the organisers.

