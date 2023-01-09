Home States Karnataka

High-level panel to guide Kannada research, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Bommai said on Sunday that he has taken the harsh remarks made by meet president Doddarange Gowda on the slow research and development of Kannada sportively.

09th January 2023

Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai .(Photo | PTI)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya
Express News Service

HAVERI:  The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana concluded on a positive note with CM Basavaraj Bommai announcing a high-level panel of noted writers to take up research as per the classical language status given to Kannada. The government will adopt its recommendations, he said.

Bommai said on Sunday that he has taken the harsh remarks made by meet president Doddarange Gowda on the slow research and development of Kannada sportively. “I have decided to take some initiatives,” he added. The Centre has released Rs 13.30 crore for infrastructure to develop the language and it is unfair to say Kannada has not received any grants, he said. The building given by Mysuru University to set up the Classical Language Research Centre is being renovated. 

“On protecting the land, water and language, parties in the state have fought unitedly. It is the tradition taught by our elders. Kannada has a bright future,” he added. He said the government is mulling framing a course to teach Kannada to people from other states who have settled down in Karnataka.
 

