Siddaramaiah says book about him attempt 'to humiliate me before polls', accuses BJP

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday said the book about him titled "Siddu Nijakanasugalu" is with an intention to humiliate him ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka and termed it "totally defamatory". The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly said he is contemplating legal action against it.

Meanwhile, a Karnataka court stayed the release of the book following a petition filed by Siddaramaiah's son. The court granted the ad-interim injunction restraining state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and others from publishing, releasing, packaging, selling and displaying the book till the next date of hearing. Following the court order, the book launch event was cancelled.

According to sources, the book contains writings on the alleged misrule during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and his "appeasement politics". It also reportedly highlights certain controversial and communally sensitive issues and incidents linked to the former Chief Minister's tenure.

"I don't know, everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who wore the dress like Tipu (18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan) and held a sword in their hand, it was Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu, isn't it duality?" Siddaramaiah asked, alleging BJP's role behind the book.

"Purposely to humiliate me ahead of the elections, they are bringing out a book. It is totally defamatory. I will see what is to be done legally," he added.

The posters about the book launch event slated later on Monday show copies of books which have a picture of Siddaramaiah wearing an attire resembling Tipu Sultan and holding a sword, on its cover.

It's a book without any value. It's the frustration of BJP. If Siddaramaiah has done any wrong then who stopped them from taking action. They've been rejected by people. We are Hindus and respect Constitution: Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar on a book released on Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/kFUsQY4is2 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

The event was supposed to be presided over by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy was supposed to be the chief guest at the event. Writer Rohith Chakrathirtha, who had headed the textbooks review committee, journalist Santosh Thammaiah, Vrushanka Bhat, Editor of Vikrama Samvada and Rakesh Shetty, a writer and social worker, were supposed to attend the event. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's legal cell had approached the police with a petition to cancel permission for the event if given, and not to allow organisers to go ahead with it keeping in mind the "law and order situation".

The picture of Siddaramaiah has been distorted with a conspiracy to disturb harmony and law and order, the petition alleged.

(With IANS inputs)

