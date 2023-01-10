Home States Karnataka

11 police teams hot on ‘Santro’ Ravi’s heels

The police are searching for Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi (in pic)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mysuru city police have launched a massive operation to arrest Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi, who is absconding after a criminal case was filed against him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M Muthuraj said 11 teams have been formed and they have spread out to different locations to trace the accused. Each team has 6-10 policemen headed by a police inspector.

Sources said the police are searching for him in Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru. Some teams have also visited Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was in the city, said those who commit crime have to face the consequences. “The government will take action against those who make mistakes. There will be a probe regarding the allegations of Ravi’s links with the CM and ministers’ children. There will be a thorough probe and the government will punish the guilty,” he added.

Former minister and BJP MLA SA Ramadas said that legal action will be initiated against the accused in
the case.

“Law is the same for everyone. There will be a transparent investigation into the case. Allegations against politicians are common during elections,” he added.

Netas blackmailed?
JDS MLC CN Manjegowda, however, said Ravi had tried to blackmail politicians, who feared for their image.

“Even the names of IAS and IPS officers have appeared in the case. As politicians fear for their dignity and respect, especially during the poll season, the accused has used it as a weapon to prevent the police from taking action against him,” he said.

