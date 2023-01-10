Home States Karnataka

High drama as Congress workers protest against BJP’s book on Siddaramaiah

Dr Yathindra, soon after coming to know about the launch of the book and the drama unspooling at at Townhall, the venue, he moved the additional city civil and the sessions judge court.

Police detain a Congress worker for protesting against the release of BJP’s book on Siddaramaiah at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Monday | vinod kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A high-voltage drama played out at the scheduled launch of a book on Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah -- ‘Siddu Nija Kanasugalu’, whose cover had his image in Tipu Sultan’s attire wielding a sword. But the release of the book was put on hold after a city court granted an interim injunction on a petition filed by MLA and Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra.

“The book is an attempt to spoil my image ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls and it is defamatory as it has projected me as anti-Hindu,” Siddaramaiah said, hinting that he could move a defamatory suit. “Am I  not a Hindu? I am pro-Hindu and I am also in favour of other religions. But I am against Hindutva,” he asserted.

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who was to release the book and has been made a defendant in the suit, defended the book, saying BJP has been putting forth statements of Siddaramaiah, who tried to divide people on the lines of religion and castes. “He should realise that Hindu and Hindutva are the same,” he said.

His counsel and KPCC Legal Cell chief AS Ponnanna said he got a copy of the book and has named nine persons as defendants in the suit. The judge passed the ad interim injunction against the defendants, restraining them from publishing the book and also issuing or hosting defamatory statements against the plaintiff in the media till the next date of hearing on February 9.

The release of the first edition of the book, written by an anonymous author -- VKP, was scheduled for 3 pm. But around 2 pm, scores of Congress workers descended near Townhall and protested, raising slogans against BJP. They were carrying placards showing the development works of Siddaramaiah when he was chief minister. Later, the protesters were arrested.

Ashwath Narayan did not turn up for the event, but BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who was the chief guest, and writers Rohit Chakratirta, Santhosh Thammaiah, Vrishank Bhat and Rakesh Shetty were present, sources said.

