Karnataka HC issues notice to five firms for mining at Kumaraswamy Hills

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of summons to five companies for carrying out mining activities in the vicinity of Parvati temple, an Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) protected monument at Swamimalai, popularly called as Kumaraswamy Hills in Sandur taluk. It may be recalled that a pillar of the temple had collapsed five months ago and environmentalists and villagers had blamed mining in the region for it.

The high court passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an activist, Sreeshaila Aladahalli. The court has also asked for clarification from 12 government departments about mining in Sandur taluk.“We had filed a PIL in the high court to save the Kumaraswamy Hills. Eight companies have been granted permission for mining in the region. Some of them are not following the guidelines. This has affected the ASI protected Parvati temple. After hearing the PIL last week, the high court issued summons to 12 departments, including ASI, mining and geology, water board and forest,” Aladahalli said.

The activist pointed out that over 3,000 trucks, carrying ore, ply on the road which leads daily to the temple, on a daily basis. Blasts in the mining areas have also affected wildlife in the reserve forest.

Mines of Nanadi Iron Ore Mines and JSW Steel Plant are barely 680 metres away from the temple, mines of Subbrayanahalli company and KSMC Ltd are at a distance of 800 metres from the shrine and the mine area of MSPL is only 402 metres away from the temple, he said.

“If the violation of mining guidelines is not checked, we will not only lose the temple but also the wildlife and the reserve forest in the region,” Aladahalli said.

BALLARI: The Karnataka High Court has ordered issue of summons to five companies for carrying out mining activities in the vicinity of Parvati temple, an Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) protected monument at Swamimalai, popularly called as Kumaraswamy Hills in Sandur taluk. It may be recalled that a pillar of the temple had collapsed five months ago and environmentalists and villagers had blamed mining in the region for it. The high court passed the order after hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an activist, Sreeshaila Aladahalli. The court has also asked for clarification from 12 government departments about mining in Sandur taluk.“We had filed a PIL in the high court to save the Kumaraswamy Hills. Eight companies have been granted permission for mining in the region. Some of them are not following the guidelines. This has affected the ASI protected Parvati temple. After hearing the PIL last week, the high court issued summons to 12 departments, including ASI, mining and geology, water board and forest,” Aladahalli said. The activist pointed out that over 3,000 trucks, carrying ore, ply on the road which leads daily to the temple, on a daily basis. Blasts in the mining areas have also affected wildlife in the reserve forest. Mines of Nanadi Iron Ore Mines and JSW Steel Plant are barely 680 metres away from the temple, mines of Subbrayanahalli company and KSMC Ltd are at a distance of 800 metres from the shrine and the mine area of MSPL is only 402 metres away from the temple, he said. “If the violation of mining guidelines is not checked, we will not only lose the temple but also the wildlife and the reserve forest in the region,” Aladahalli said.