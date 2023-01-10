Karnataka Sahitya Akademi winning writer Sara Abubakar dies at 86

Home States Karnataka

She was one of the first girls in her community of Muslim families in Kasargod to be educated, graduating from a local Kannada school. 

Renowned Kannada novelist, essayist, and translator Sara Abubakar.

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Renowned Kannada novelist, essayist, and translator Sara Abubakar passed away on Tuesday. She was 86. She died around 1 pm at a private hospital due to illness.

Some of her noted works include Chandragiriya Theeradalli, Hottu Kanthuva Munna, and moreHer novels deal with trials and tribulations in Muslims' lives as well as women's empowerment.

Sara was born in a Malayalam-speaking family from Kasaragod to advocate P Ahmad and Zainabi on June 30, 1936. She was one of the first girls in her community of Muslim families in Kasargod to be educated, graduating from a local Kannada school.

She bid goodbye to her studies after her marriage with Abu Bakar, an engineer. But Sara was always interested in reading and addicted to the writings of Shivaram Karantaru, Inamdar, Bhairappa, Ananthamurthy and Vaikom Basheer.

Sara had once stated that her desire to pursue her education was constrained by community norms that restricted female access to higher education.

Her mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at her residence at Hathill in Mangaluru and final rites will be held at 8 pm today.

Many dignitaries have mourned the death of Sara Abubakar, including leader of the opposition party, Siddaramaiah who tweeted about the death of the veteran writer.

Sara has won several awards, including the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi award of honour, the Karnataka Rajyotsava award, and the Daana Chintamani Attimabbe award from the Karnataka Government.

She is survived by four sons and many relatives.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

