Kodagu police nab four accused in temple bell theft cases

Over 800 kilos of metal temple bells were stolen from eight different temples across the district, giving worrisome nights to the police troop.

Published: 10th January 2023

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Kodagu police have nabbed four accused involved in the theft of temple bells across the district. Nearly Rs 10 lakh worth metal temple bells have been seized from them. Amjad Ahmed (37), Samiulla alias Sami (22), Zulfiqar alias Jullu (36) and Hyder (36) – all natives and residents of Kesare area in Mysuru are the arrested men.

From February to October 2022, theft cases of temple bells were reported in several noted temples across Kodagu. Over 800 kilos of metal temple bells were stolen from eight different temples across the district, giving worrisome nights to the police troop.

Nevertheless, the Kodagu police led by SP MA Aiyappa formed special teams to track the case and investigations into the matter were conducted for over three months. Phones of several suspects were traced even as the police checked for CCTV footage across various areas in the district and even checked CCTV footage in areas of Mysuru. A thorough three-month investigation led the Kodagu police towards the accused- all four of who belong to the same family.

The police have retrieved 750 kilos of temple bells, which have been brought back to Kodagu. Investigations have revealed that the thieves thoroughly studied the temples before robbing the temple bells. The accused either broke the CCTV or turned the cameras away to save their skin during the theft process. 

