Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal worker in Sagar

SHIVAMOGGA: Bajrang Dal workers staged a flash protest in front of Sagar town police station on Monday after one of its workers escaped unhurt when a person tried to attack him with a sharp weapon.

They demanded immediate arrest of the attacker and have called for a bandh in Sagar town on Tuesday.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK told reporters that one Sameer tried to attack the Bajrang Dal worker, identified as Sunil, who was on his two-wheeler in front of a jewellery showroom in Sagar. Sameer took a long weapon from his motorcycle and tried to attack Sunil.

“We have formed three teams to trace the accused and ascertain the reason for the attack. A case will also be registered,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Sagar BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa visited the house of Sunil. He also held a meeting with senior police officers and asked them to initiate action against the accused.

Former Congress MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna also expressed concern over the incident and urged the police to take action to maintain the law and order situation in Sagar.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have called for a Sagar bandh from morning to 2 pm on Tuesday condemning the incident.

