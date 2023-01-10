Home States Karnataka

Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal worker in Sagar

Former Congress MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna also expressed concern over the incident and urged the police to take action to maintain the law and order situation in Sagar.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bajrang Dal supporters

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Bajrang Dal workers staged a flash protest in front of Sagar town police station on Monday after one of its workers escaped unhurt when a person tried to attack him with a sharp weapon.

They demanded immediate arrest of the attacker and have called for a bandh in Sagar town on Tuesday.
Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK told reporters that one Sameer tried to attack the Bajrang Dal worker, identified as Sunil, who was on his two-wheeler in front of a jewellery showroom in Sagar. Sameer took a long weapon from his motorcycle and tried to attack Sunil.

“We have formed three teams to trace the accused and ascertain the reason for the attack. A case will also be registered,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Sagar BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa visited the house of Sunil. He also held a meeting with senior police officers and asked them to initiate action against the accused.

Former Congress MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna also expressed concern over the incident and urged the police to take action to maintain the law and order situation in Sagar.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have called for a Sagar bandh from morning to 2 pm on Tuesday condemning the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Dal Sagar
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp