Now, Siddaramaiah gets his chance to pacify Lingayats

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had been criticised for allegedly attempting to divide the Veerashaiva Lingayat community by trying to accord Lingayats a separate religion status ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, has now been made the chief guest at the 850th birth anniversary of 12th century Sharana Sri Siddarameshwara, slated to be held on January

14-15 in Tiptur.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Samavesha, which is expected to see over two lakh community members from across the state in attendance.

On January 15, Siddaramaiah will confer the ‘Nolamba Sri’ awards on achievers from the community at an event in which a host of Congress leaders from the community, including M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, apart from KPCC president D K Shivakumar will be guests.

Later, in the evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and his cabinet colleagues J C Madhuswamy and B C Nagesh, are expected to take part. Tumakuru Lok Sabha member G S Basavaraju, who is on good terms with Siddaramaiah, confirmed the latter’s participation.

TUMAKURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had been criticised for allegedly attempting to divide the Veerashaiva Lingayat community by trying to accord Lingayats a separate religion status ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls, has now been made the chief guest at the 850th birth anniversary of 12th century Sharana Sri Siddarameshwara, slated to be held on January 14-15 in Tiptur. Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will inaugurate the Samavesha, which is expected to see over two lakh community members from across the state in attendance. On January 15, Siddaramaiah will confer the ‘Nolamba Sri’ awards on achievers from the community at an event in which a host of Congress leaders from the community, including M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre, and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, apart from KPCC president D K Shivakumar will be guests. Later, in the evening, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and his cabinet colleagues J C Madhuswamy and B C Nagesh, are expected to take part. Tumakuru Lok Sabha member G S Basavaraju, who is on good terms with Siddaramaiah, confirmed the latter’s participation.