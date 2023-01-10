Home States Karnataka

Priyanka Gandhi to attend ‘Naa Nayaki’ convention in Bengaluru on Jan 16

Priyanka’s visit assumes significance as it comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in ‘Naa Nayaki’ (I am a leader) samavesha, a Congress convention for women, slated to be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on January 16.  

The convention is being organised by the women’s wing of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.  Confirming Priyanka’s participation, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the event aims to empower women. He said issues such as high inflation, rising unemployment, malnourishment in children and education scenarios during Covid-19 will be discussed at the meeting.

Priyanka’s visit assumes significance as it comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections. She skipped her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, which was attended by her mother Sonia Gandhi.

H Nagesh meets DKS
Independent MLA from Mulbagal and Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation chairman H Nagesh is all set to join the Congress. He held talks with KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday. Nagesh had extended his support to the Congress-JDS coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy and became a minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Naa Nayaki Congress Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp