Priyanka Gandhi to attend ‘Naa Nayaki’ convention in Bengaluru on Jan 16

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in ‘Naa Nayaki’ (I am a leader) samavesha, a Congress convention for women, slated to be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on January 16.

The convention is being organised by the women’s wing of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Confirming Priyanka’s participation, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the event aims to empower women. He said issues such as high inflation, rising unemployment, malnourishment in children and education scenarios during Covid-19 will be discussed at the meeting.

Priyanka’s visit assumes significance as it comes just months ahead of the Assembly elections. She skipped her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, which was attended by her mother Sonia Gandhi.

H Nagesh meets DKS

Independent MLA from Mulbagal and Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation chairman H Nagesh is all set to join the Congress. He held talks with KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday. Nagesh had extended his support to the Congress-JDS coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy and became a minister.

