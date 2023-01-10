'Santro' Ravi ‘chief broker’ of govt: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress and JDS continued their tirade against the ruling BJP and questioned the correctness of the police investigation into allegations against ‘Santro’ Ravi.

Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said Ravi was allegedly involved in the transfers of many police officers. “How can anyone expect a fair probe by the police? The truth will come out if the probe is monitored by a sitting judge of the high court,” he said. Kumaraswamy said the case is as terrible as a terror case and the probe should be monitored by an HC judge. He had stated that many cases were registered against Ravi in different police stations and he was operating from the Kumara Krupa Government guest house in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Congress took to social media to slam the government over its failure to nab Ravi. Terming Ravi as a “chief broker” of the government, the Congress said if the police conduct a fair probe, the CM and many ministers have to resign and the government will collapse. The Congress alleged that Ravi has all the details about the government’s corruption.

