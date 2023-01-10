Home States Karnataka

'Santro' Ravi ‘chief broker’ of govt: Congress

The Congress alleged that Ravi has all the details about the government’s corruption.

Published: 10th January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

'Santro' Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress and JDS continued their tirade against the ruling BJP and questioned the correctness of the police investigation into allegations against ‘Santro’ Ravi.

Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said Ravi was allegedly involved in the transfers of many police officers. “How can anyone expect a fair probe by the police? The truth will come out if the probe is monitored by a sitting judge of the high court,” he said. Kumaraswamy said the case is as terrible as a terror case and the probe should be monitored by an HC judge. He had stated that many cases were registered against Ravi in different police stations and he was operating from the Kumara Krupa Government guest house in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Congress took to social media to slam the government over its failure to nab Ravi. Terming Ravi as a “chief broker” of the government, the Congress said if the police conduct a fair probe, the CM and many ministers have to resign and the government will collapse. The Congress alleged that Ravi has all the details about the government’s corruption.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Santro Ravi Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp