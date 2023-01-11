Home States Karnataka

BJP worker ‘accidentally’ shot dead by poachers

A BJP worker was ‘accidently’ shot dead by poachers in Tambalageri of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday evening.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A BJP worker was ‘accidently’ shot dead by poachers in Tambalageri of Sakleshpur taluk on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as Naveen (39) of the same village. Naveen collapsed on the spot after receiving bullet injuries on his chest while two others who accompanied him were injured in the incident.

The incident occurred when Naveen was fishing, along with Dayananda and Padmanabha, in the backwaters of Hemavathi reservoir adjacent to the forest area where the miscreants of ten hunt animals. The villagers rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the bullet sound and shifted injured Dayananda and Padmanabha to the taluk hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Naveen is survived by his wife and a four-year-old daughter.

A dog squad was pressed into service and an FSL team from Mysuru visited the spot. Brushing aside political conspiracy or personal grudge, SP Hariram Shankar said Naveen was killed in an accidental fire as a bullet pierced Naveen’s chest when the miscreants were hunting in the same area. The police have interrogated one Rajachari who stood away from the spot in this connection.

The police have arrested two persons and one among them had been involved in a similar incident in the area. The police also have information that one Anil Kumar of the same village had carried the weapon belonging to his friend Nagaraj and returned the same in the night. However, the police will come up with an exact reason for the incident soon, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp