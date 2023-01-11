Home States Karnataka

First flight to Kalaburagi on Jan 15

In the return direction it will depart at 7.25pm and reach Bengaluru at 8.25pm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The commercial launch of Terminal 2 of KIA is all set to take place on January 15. Star Air will be the first airline to launch operations from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi at 8.40am and reach its destination at 9.45 am. In the return direction, the flight will take off from Kalaburagi at 10.20am and reach KIA at 11.25am, said an official release. It will operate a flight on the same day to Hubballi.

The flight will depart at 11.55am and reach its destination at 12.55pm. In the return direction it will depart at 7.25pm and reach Bengaluru at 8.25pm. CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana, in a statement said, “We are excited to be the first airline to transition to this new and

