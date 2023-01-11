G20 meeting: EAM officials visit Hampi

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: In the run-up to the G20 meet which is scheduled to be held in India in July this year, a team of six members headed by the joint secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) visited Hampi and held a meeting with the deputy commissioners of three districts. Hampi is one of the venues for the high-profile event. The team visited various places, gathered information and held a meeting with Vijayanagara, Ballari and Koppal district administration authorities, recently.

T Venkatesh, deputy commissioner of Vijayanagara, said, “As many as 200 guests from all G20 nations will participate in the event to be held in Hampi. The officials who inspected various places in Hampi last week liked the Vijaya Vittala Temple premises, Virupaksha Temple and Edaru Basavannana Temple premises. But we have not yet finalised the venue of the meet.

A few more meetings with the local administrations will be held in the coming days,” he added. Another official said that the G20 meet will be held at many ASI-protected sites, including Hampi. “Marking India’s G20 presidency, 100 selected monuments in India, including Hampi, will be decorated with lighting. Another team is expected to visit Hampi soon,” he added.

