Home States Karnataka

Inspector suspended for false case against two women

Sources said the inspector, who had allegedly contacted Ravi earlier seeking help for his transfers, had created a fake case and circumstantial evidence against the sisters.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police inspector, who was working at Cottonpet police station earlier, has been suspended on charges of registering a fake case of robbery against three people, including two women, at the behest of ‘Santro’ Ravi, a con man who is facing several criminal cases and who was allegedly brokering police transfers.

Praveen KY, who was transferred recently, is the suspended inspector. A 27-yearold woman, who filed a rape case against Manjunath KS alias ‘Santro Ravi’ at Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru on January 2, had alleged in her complaint that Praveen had foisted a false case against her, her 20-year-old sister and another person.

Based on her complaint, DG&IGP Praveen Sood had ordered an inquiry and after it was established that Inspector Praveen had registered a false case, his suspension orders were issued on Tuesday. Sources said the inspector, who had allegedly contacted Ravi earlier seeking help for his transfers, had created a fake case and circumstantial evidence against the sisters.

“The case was registered on November 22, in which complainant Prakash claimed that he had given Rs 5 lakh to the woman after receiving post-dated cheques. The woman asked him to come to Railway Bridge near Khoday’s Circle on November 22 evening and when he went, there was some altercation. He alleged that the woman, her sister and another person assaulted him and snatched his gold chain and cash,” an officer said. Praveen arrested the sisters on November 25 and they were in judicial custody for about 20 days before a court granted them bail.

“As part of the inquiry, people involved in the case were questioned and it was found that Inspector Praveen had made complainant Prakash enact the robbery scene when the women were not present. He had managed to get their mobile phones with Ravi’s help and used them as technical evidence to show that they were present at the scene,” the officer said.

The woman, who claimed that Ravi had married her after raping her but had deserted her, said that she had several issues with Ravi, who decided to teach her a lesson by foisting a fake case. It is said that Ravi asked Praveen to book the woman in the case after she allegedly stole his laptop, which reportedly contained incriminating materials related to his dealings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Santro’ Ravi
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp