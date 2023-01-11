Inspector suspended for false case against two women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police inspector, who was working at Cottonpet police station earlier, has been suspended on charges of registering a fake case of robbery against three people, including two women, at the behest of ‘Santro’ Ravi, a con man who is facing several criminal cases and who was allegedly brokering police transfers.

Praveen KY, who was transferred recently, is the suspended inspector. A 27-yearold woman, who filed a rape case against Manjunath KS alias ‘Santro Ravi’ at Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru on January 2, had alleged in her complaint that Praveen had foisted a false case against her, her 20-year-old sister and another person.

Based on her complaint, DG&IGP Praveen Sood had ordered an inquiry and after it was established that Inspector Praveen had registered a false case, his suspension orders were issued on Tuesday. Sources said the inspector, who had allegedly contacted Ravi earlier seeking help for his transfers, had created a fake case and circumstantial evidence against the sisters.

“The case was registered on November 22, in which complainant Prakash claimed that he had given Rs 5 lakh to the woman after receiving post-dated cheques. The woman asked him to come to Railway Bridge near Khoday’s Circle on November 22 evening and when he went, there was some altercation. He alleged that the woman, her sister and another person assaulted him and snatched his gold chain and cash,” an officer said. Praveen arrested the sisters on November 25 and they were in judicial custody for about 20 days before a court granted them bail.

“As part of the inquiry, people involved in the case were questioned and it was found that Inspector Praveen had made complainant Prakash enact the robbery scene when the women were not present. He had managed to get their mobile phones with Ravi’s help and used them as technical evidence to show that they were present at the scene,” the officer said.

The woman, who claimed that Ravi had married her after raping her but had deserted her, said that she had several issues with Ravi, who decided to teach her a lesson by foisting a fake case. It is said that Ravi asked Praveen to book the woman in the case after she allegedly stole his laptop, which reportedly contained incriminating materials related to his dealings.

