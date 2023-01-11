Land unavailable, Karnataka govt’s food parks project yet to take off

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: The state government’s ambitious programme to set up a food park in each district, which would have helped farmers earn better profits, has taken a backseat as land is not available in many districts. The state government announced in 2022 that such parks would be set up in 20-50 acres of land in each district. But the Agriculture Department failed to get such big plots and has now pared down the requirement to 10 acres.

Once set up, these food parks would have processing and cold storage units, warehouses, weighbridges and more. The government will provide all basic facilities, including power connection and water supply, to those interested in setting up units in these parks.

The land will be given on lease. Agriculture Minister BC Patil told The New Indian Express that the food parks will help farmers through Farmers Produce Organisations (FPOs). “The government will procure the land. We are looking for ten acres in each district, but we are yet to get it. We have told the officials to use whatever land is available with the Agriculture Department. FPOs can set up processing and other units that will generate additional income for farmers.

Food parks will have all facilities to help them market and trade their produce,” he said. Karnataka has 1,200 FPOs, each with around 1,000 farmermembers. “We provide them loans and subsidies. The purpose of food parks is to make farmers grow, process, pack, brand and market their produce, which will improve their profit margins substantially.

It will also prevent middlemen. We want to turn farmers into entrepreneurs, and treat agriculture as an industry. We want them to see profit,” he added. The minister has now directed deputy commissioners concerned to identify the land. “We hope to start the food parks in the next two months,” he added.

