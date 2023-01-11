Pre-KG tot thrown out of school bus, GETS run over

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl was killed on the spot after she was thrown out of her school bus, when the driver took a sharp swerve while negotiating a curve. The girl came under the rear wheel of the bus. The incident occurred in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district on Monday evening. Raksha of Siddenahalli village in Kanakapura, was a prekindergarten student of Sri Sai International School, located at Ramanahalli Gate.

On Monday evening, the bus carrying students was plying on Picchanagere- Siddenahalli Road when the driver took a sharp turn at a curve. As the bus door was not closed, Raksha, who was sitting in the seat next to the door, lost her balance and fell out of the bus.

The rear wheel of the bus ran over her head, killing her on the spot. The incident led to a protest by villagers, and the driver fled the spot, fearing public wrath.

The girl’s father, Swamy, a farmer, charged the driver and caretaker of the bus with negligence. “The driver was driving in a rash manner, without ensuring the door was shut, while the caretaker failed to ensure the safety of the children,” he alleged. Kanakapura Rural police arrested the driver and seized the bus.

