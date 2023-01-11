Home States Karnataka

Reddy assets: Karnataka HC raps govt for sitting on CBI request

It said the state had on an earlier occasion considered the CBI’s request and given consent for attachment of properties worth Rs 65 crore.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the state government for a delay in giving consent to the CBI to attach properties acquired by former minister G Janardhan Reddy and his family members in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the proceeds of illegal mining, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the government.

Observing that it is shocking that CBI is before the high court with such a prayer, Justice M Nagaprasanna asked why the state government is sitting on a request submitted in August last year, for attachment of properties worth Rs 19 crore.

It said the state had on an earlier occasion considered the CBI’s request and given consent for attachment of properties worth Rs 65 crore. The government cannot act indifferently just because influential persons are involved, he added, adjourning the hearing to January 12.

CBI special counsel P Prasanna Kumar submitted that the agency probed the illegal mining scam, according to apex court directions, and filed a chargesheet against Reddy and others for causing a loss of Rs 198 crore to the state exchequer. He submitted that the CBI had identified Reddy’s properties worth Rs 65 crore, and the state had given its consent to seek their attachment.

After further inquiry, CBI identified other properties worth Rs 19 crore, and submitted a representation to the chief secretary in August 2022, seeking consent for attachment. Despite this, the representation was not acted upon. The accused is now making hectic efforts to dispose of these properties, hence there is urgency, he argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp