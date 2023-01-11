Reddy assets: Karnataka HC raps govt for sitting on CBI request

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over the state government for a delay in giving consent to the CBI to attach properties acquired by former minister G Janardhan Reddy and his family members in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from the proceeds of illegal mining, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday sought a response from the government.

Observing that it is shocking that CBI is before the high court with such a prayer, Justice M Nagaprasanna asked why the state government is sitting on a request submitted in August last year, for attachment of properties worth Rs 19 crore.

It said the state had on an earlier occasion considered the CBI’s request and given consent for attachment of properties worth Rs 65 crore. The government cannot act indifferently just because influential persons are involved, he added, adjourning the hearing to January 12.

CBI special counsel P Prasanna Kumar submitted that the agency probed the illegal mining scam, according to apex court directions, and filed a chargesheet against Reddy and others for causing a loss of Rs 198 crore to the state exchequer. He submitted that the CBI had identified Reddy’s properties worth Rs 65 crore, and the state had given its consent to seek their attachment.

After further inquiry, CBI identified other properties worth Rs 19 crore, and submitted a representation to the chief secretary in August 2022, seeking consent for attachment. Despite this, the representation was not acted upon. The accused is now making hectic efforts to dispose of these properties, hence there is urgency, he argued.

