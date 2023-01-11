Siddaramaiah will face defeat in Kolar, say JDS, BJP leaders

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: A day after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah announced that he will contest from the Kolar Assembly constituency, JDS official candidate CMR Srinath on Tuesday said it is a wrong decision and the former chief minister will burn his fingers as he has chosen the constituency without conducting a proper survey.

Srinath told The New Indian Express that he has been working hard in the constituency over the last several years. In the 2018 Assembly elections, JDS candidate K Srinivasa Gowda won with a thumping majority, only because of the identity of the party, and not due to his work in the constituency. “This election too, people will choose a local candidate.

The good governance given by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will benefit me,” he said. BJP leader Varthur Prakash, who has won twice from Kolar, said that Siddaramaiah will face the same fate as former MP from Congress KH Muniyappa, who lost the last Lok Sabha polls in Kolar. “Congress leaders have passed on wrong information to Siddaramaiah.

He will be defeated,” he added. BJP ticket aspirant Om Sakthi Chalapathy, who unsuccessfully contested on a BJP ticket in the last Assembly election, said the party has a good hold over the constituency as has been proved by BJP’s success in the parliamentary elections.

Not all communities will support Siddaramaiah as he is no way connected with Kolar seat. He has chosen a wrong constituency, said Chalapathy. Siddaramaiah will not be able to woo voters as he does not know any panchayat leaders, he added.

