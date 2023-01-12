After Siddaramaiah finds safe seat in Kolar, other Congress leaders begin their hunt 

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah plumping for Kolar assembly constituency, assuming it to be a ‘safe seat’, there is a growing clamour among heavyweight Congress leaders to scout for safe seats for the April/May assembly polls.

The feeling is that a safe seat is one which has a considerable minority electorate, besides Dalits, who were traditionally Congress voters. In Kolar, apart from Muslim voters, the combination of Kurubas and Dalits may give Siddaramaiah an edge, according to political pundits.

It is said that former deputy chief minister and Koratagere MLA Dr G Parameshwara is looking at Pulikeshi Nagar in Bengaluru.

Reserved seat

The urban seat is reserved for SC category, has over 1 lakh Muslim voters, and incumbent Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy is facing strong opposition from the community after the August 2020 riots, when his house was set on fire.

“Some innocents were also affected as their loved ones faced police action, so the community is not ready to back him. Parameshwara is already in touch with some influential community leaders, including clerics in the constituency, who are ready to accept him as he is one of the top leaders,” a Muslim leader said.

Parameshwara’s Man Friday and former MLC M C Venugopal has already done a survey in both Pulikeshi Nagar and Koratagere, and found the former seat to be safe. KPCC president D K Shivakumar has also suggested to Parameshwara to think over it. In that case, Parameshwara may give up the Koratagere ticket to any of his staunch supporters or his nephew Dr G S Anand.

In 2013, Parameshwara had lost Koratagere as he was running for the CM’s post as KPCC president.

Similarly, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi is likely to hop to Savadatti, and give up Yamakanamaradi for his daughter Priyanka, according to sources.

Former Union minister K H Muniyappa has been eyeing Devanahalli, as his daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is KGF MLA. Interestingly, Shivakumar is in a more comfortable position in Kanakapura, after his one-time opponent D M Vishwanath of the JDS joined the Congress. Vishwanath had lost against Shivakumar by a narrow margin of about 7,000 votes in the 2008 polls.

