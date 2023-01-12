Home States Karnataka

After Siddaramaiah finds safe seat in Kolar, other Congress leaders begin their hunt 

Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholli looking to jump base; DKS comfortable in Kanakapura

Published: 12th January 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

CLP leader Siddaramaiah takes the dais to the cheer of supporters, at the Congress party workers’ meet in Kolar on Monday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah plumping for Kolar assembly constituency, assuming it to be a ‘safe seat’, there is a growing clamour among heavyweight Congress leaders to scout for safe seats for the April/May assembly polls.

The feeling is that a safe seat is one which has a considerable minority electorate, besides Dalits, who were traditionally Congress voters. In Kolar, apart from Muslim voters, the combination of Kurubas and Dalits may give Siddaramaiah an edge, according to political pundits.

It is said that former deputy chief minister and Koratagere MLA Dr G Parameshwara is looking at Pulikeshi Nagar in Bengaluru.

Reserved seat
The urban seat is reserved for SC category, has over 1 lakh Muslim voters, and incumbent Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasmurthy is facing strong opposition from the community after the August 2020 riots, when his house was set on fire.

“Some innocents were also affected as their loved ones faced police action, so the community is not ready to back him. Parameshwara is already in touch with some influential community leaders, including clerics in the constituency, who are ready to accept him as he is one of the top leaders,” a Muslim leader said.

Parameshwara’s Man Friday and former MLC M C Venugopal has already done a survey in both Pulikeshi Nagar and Koratagere, and found the former seat to be safe. KPCC president D K Shivakumar has also suggested to Parameshwara to think over it. In that case, Parameshwara may give up the Koratagere ticket to any of his staunch supporters or his nephew Dr G S Anand.

In 2013, Parameshwara had lost Koratagere as he was running for the CM’s post as KPCC president.
Similarly, KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi is likely to hop to Savadatti, and give up  Yamakanamaradi for his daughter Priyanka, according to sources.

Former Union minister K H Muniyappa has been eyeing Devanahalli, as his daughter Roopakala M Shashidhar is KGF MLA. Interestingly, Shivakumar is in a more comfortable position in Kanakapura, after his one-time opponent D M Vishwanath of the JDS joined the Congress. Vishwanath had lost against Shivakumar by a narrow margin of about 7,000 votes in the 2008 polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Kolar Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka polls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp