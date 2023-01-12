Bommai getting ready for Feb 17 Budget

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a series of meetings with department heads and representatives of various organisations from January 20, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kalaburgi, to prepare for the budget that will be presented on February 17.

This will be the last budget of the present government, just months ahead of the Assembly elections and the chief minister is likely to announce a number of new initiatives to woo voters.

Sources said Bommai will focus on rural development, agriculture and irrigation projects. He is also expected to announce more initiatives for the development of Bengaluru and North Karnataka. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the preliminary round of meetings for the 2023-24 budget is over.

“After February 20, the chief minister will have meetings almost every day whenever he is in Bengaluru,” he added. This year’s financial document will not be a vote-on-account as is the norm when the elections are near, but a full-fledged budget as was done by former chief minister Siddaramaiah before the last Assembly polls in 2018.

The budget size is expected to be bigger as Bommai may add many schemes and projects. “It is also because post-Covid, tax collections, including from the Excise Department, have increased significantly.

Poll gimmick budget will raise loan burden: Cong

Anticipating more revenues in the next financial year, Bommai may increase the budget. It will obviously be an election-year budget and will have glimpses of the BJP poll manifesto,” said official sources from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Last year, when Bommai presented his maiden budget, Opposition leader Siddaramiah and others raised objections, saying the government was borrowing heavily.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said the BJP government has already increased the state’s loan burden to Rs 5 lakh crore from Rs 2.5 lakh crore. “By presenting an election gimmick budget, they are going to increase the loan. People don’t trust them even if they present a bigger budget. They have not achieved even 10 per cent of the promises made in the 2018 manifesto. They are only trying to fool people,” he added.

