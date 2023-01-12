Home States Karnataka

Bommai gives push for small textile parks to aid weavers

The CM asked weavers to focus on quality and use technology and e-commerce platforms to expand their market and even consider exporting their products.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launches the Nekar Sanman scheme at his home office Krishna, in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to initiate measures to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks that have more weavers. The mini textile parks will help weavers, from cotton processing to the manufacture of readymade garments, he said, after launching DBT (direct benefit transfer) for handloom and powerloom weavers, and associated workers under the ‘Nekar Sanman’ scheme.

The CM asked weavers to focus on quality and use technology and e-commerce platforms to expand their market and even consider exporting their products. The textile sector generates employment for a large number of people, he said, adding that he will allocate more funds for the sector in the budget. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles will extend all support and measures that are being taken to enter into agreements with Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

The government understood the difficulties faced by powerloom weavers, and workers associated and included with them under the scheme that earlier covered only handloom weavers, said Bommai. Raita Vidyanidhi scholarship was also extended to children of weavers.

Under the ‘Nekar Sanman’ DBT scheme, over 43,000 handloom weavers and 1,02,980 powerloom weavers and associated workers will get financial assistance of Rs 5,000 a year. The process started on Wednesday and money will be directly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries in the next two or three days.

The CM termed it a “Sankranti gift” for weavers. He interacted with weavers of Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Bagalkot. The department officials said that as per their census, there are around 11,200 powerloom weavers and associated workers, and those who are not covered under the scheme will also be included in it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp