Bommai gives push for small textile parks to aid weavers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials to initiate measures to establish mini textile parks in 25 taluks that have more weavers. The mini textile parks will help weavers, from cotton processing to the manufacture of readymade garments, he said, after launching DBT (direct benefit transfer) for handloom and powerloom weavers, and associated workers under the ‘Nekar Sanman’ scheme.

The CM asked weavers to focus on quality and use technology and e-commerce platforms to expand their market and even consider exporting their products. The textile sector generates employment for a large number of people, he said, adding that he will allocate more funds for the sector in the budget. The Department of Handlooms and Textiles will extend all support and measures that are being taken to enter into agreements with Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce platforms.

The government understood the difficulties faced by powerloom weavers, and workers associated and included with them under the scheme that earlier covered only handloom weavers, said Bommai. Raita Vidyanidhi scholarship was also extended to children of weavers.

Under the ‘Nekar Sanman’ DBT scheme, over 43,000 handloom weavers and 1,02,980 powerloom weavers and associated workers will get financial assistance of Rs 5,000 a year. The process started on Wednesday and money will be directly deposited into the accounts of the beneficiaries in the next two or three days.

The CM termed it a “Sankranti gift” for weavers. He interacted with weavers of Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Belagavi and Bagalkot. The department officials said that as per their census, there are around 11,200 powerloom weavers and associated workers, and those who are not covered under the scheme will also be included in it.

