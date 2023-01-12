Home States Karnataka

Goa makes last-ditch effort to bend Mahadayi in its favour

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the delegation headed to Delhi as the government is seriously concerned about the Mahadayi issue.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Mahadayi project

Mahadayi project.

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the state government is gearing up to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project to divert its share of water from the Mahadayi river, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led a high-level delegation to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in a last-ditch attempt to halt the water-sharing project.

The delegation was expected to meet Shah on Wednesday night, and Sawant said he would urge the home minister to revoke the approval granted to Karnataka for implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project.

The delegation comprised Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Water Resources Development Minister Subhash Shirodkar, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Transport Minister Muavin Godinho, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Power Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar and Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye.

The Goa CM told reporters in Panaji that with the Mahadayi issue being an inter-state subject, the Union Home Minister was the authority concerned to resolve it. Highlighting the measures taken by his government to protect the larger interest of Goa in connection with the Mahadayi tangle, the CM said the delegation would urge the Centre for creation of a Water Management Authority on the issue. The delegation would also demand the revocation of the approval given to the detailed project report for the project, he added.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the delegation headed to Delhi as the government is seriously concerned about the Mahadayi issue. “We have not let down our fight for Mahadayi. The government is serious. We expect things to be positive on the return.” he said. The Goa government has already decided to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the CWC approval for Karnataka’s DPR. The state has also issued a showcause notice to the Karnataka government for alleged violation of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahadayi project Goa Karnataka water sharing Cauvery river
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp