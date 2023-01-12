Goa makes last-ditch effort to bend Mahadayi in its favour

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: While the state government is gearing up to implement the Kalasa-Banduri project to divert its share of water from the Mahadayi river, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant led a high-level delegation to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in a last-ditch attempt to halt the water-sharing project.

The delegation was expected to meet Shah on Wednesday night, and Sawant said he would urge the home minister to revoke the approval granted to Karnataka for implementation of the Kalasa-Banduri project.

The delegation comprised Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar, Water Resources Development Minister Subhash Shirodkar, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Transport Minister Muavin Godinho, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Power Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar and Independent MLA Chandrakant Shetye.

The Goa CM told reporters in Panaji that with the Mahadayi issue being an inter-state subject, the Union Home Minister was the authority concerned to resolve it. Highlighting the measures taken by his government to protect the larger interest of Goa in connection with the Mahadayi tangle, the CM said the delegation would urge the Centre for creation of a Water Management Authority on the issue. The delegation would also demand the revocation of the approval given to the detailed project report for the project, he added.

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the delegation headed to Delhi as the government is seriously concerned about the Mahadayi issue. “We have not let down our fight for Mahadayi. The government is serious. We expect things to be positive on the return.” he said. The Goa government has already decided to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the CWC approval for Karnataka’s DPR. The state has also issued a showcause notice to the Karnataka government for alleged violation of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

