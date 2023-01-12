Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee demands probe into politicians' link with Santro Ravi

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Condemning alleged link between criminals, ministers and bureaucrats, Karnataka Pradesh Congress committee [KPCC] working president Druvanarayan demanded that the state government order a probe by a sitting high court judge into an alleged link between Santro Ravi, against whom many cases have been registered in Bengaluru and Mysuru, CM, home minister and the senior IAS officers in the state.

Speaking to the reporters, he said that the government is allegedly making efforts to close the issue by airing unwanted issues. He said the Prajadwani Bus Yatra led by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar will visit the Hassan district on January 21st.

Over one lakh people are likely to gather in the rally where the leaders from BJP and JDS join the congress. To a question, Druvanarayan said that Arasikere JDS MLA KM Shivalingegowda has expressed willingness to join the congress and also discussed with the congress senior leaders in this regard.

KM Shivalingegowda will join the congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who are visiting Hassan on January 21.

