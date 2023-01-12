Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga: ED raids locations linked to Shariq

Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar told reporters that the office was taken on rent in 2015 and he gave proof of the rental agreement and rent payment proofs to the ED.

Published: 12th January 2023 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shariq, who was injured in the recent Mangaluru cooker blas

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched places related to the accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case Mohammed Shariq, who is also the prime accused in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. The sleuths conducted searches at Soppugudde where the house of other suspects Maaz Muneer and Mateen are also located.

The ED also visited the commercial complex reportedly owned by the grandfather of Shariq. The building also houses the Congress office which was taken on rent in 2015.  The ED sleuths at Soppugudde visited in over 15 vehicles and collected information at the houses as well as the neighbourhood. Sources said that the sleuths searched the suspects’ houses to trace the source of financial transactions. In Thirthahalli town, the sleuths visited the ancestral property of Shariq and collected information from the tenant.

Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar told reporters that the office was taken on rent in 2015 and he gave proof of the rental agreement and rent payment proofs to the ED. “We had taken the building on rent from Aasim Abdul Majid. We paid Rs 10 lakh as advance and Rs 1,000 as rent each month. We told the owner that we will vacate the property once we are paid Rs 10 lakh  that we paid. It’s only the landlord and tenant relationship between Aasim’s family and us,” he said. Ratnakar alleged that the BJP is unnecessarily creating confusion. “I don’t know what is the relationship between Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Aasim?,” he said.

He also clarified that ED has not searched his house. “If ED searches my house they will get Rs 10,000 in cash, a refrigerator and a sofa. In the run-up to elections, BJP is spreading fake news...,” he alleged.

SHIVAMOGGA ISIS CONSPIRACY CASE: NIA ARRESTS TWO MORE SUSPECTS
SHIVAMOGGA: The The National Investigation  (NIA) Agency arrested two more suspects in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case — Mazin Abdul Rahman from Permannur in Mangaluru, and Nadeem Amhed from Honnali in Davanagere district. 

The NIA said on Wednesday that its sleuths on Tuesday arrested Mazin, a resident of Babbukatte, near Hira College, Thokottu, at Permannur in Mangaluru, and Nadeem, a resident near Noorani Masjid at Devenayakanahali in Honnali taluk. The NIA said another accused Maaz Muneer, who was already arrested in connection with the case, had radicalised and recruited Mazin, while another accused, Syed Yasin, radicalised and recruited Nadeem for furthering terror activities of the Islamic State in India. “The accused recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage/arson, as part of a larger conspiracy,” the NIA added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp