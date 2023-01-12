Shivamogga: ED raids locations linked to Shariq

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched places related to the accused in the Mangaluru cooker blast case Mohammed Shariq, who is also the prime accused in the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. The sleuths conducted searches at Soppugudde where the house of other suspects Maaz Muneer and Mateen are also located.

The ED also visited the commercial complex reportedly owned by the grandfather of Shariq. The building also houses the Congress office which was taken on rent in 2015. The ED sleuths at Soppugudde visited in over 15 vehicles and collected information at the houses as well as the neighbourhood. Sources said that the sleuths searched the suspects’ houses to trace the source of financial transactions. In Thirthahalli town, the sleuths visited the ancestral property of Shariq and collected information from the tenant.

Former minister Kimmane Ratnakar told reporters that the office was taken on rent in 2015 and he gave proof of the rental agreement and rent payment proofs to the ED. “We had taken the building on rent from Aasim Abdul Majid. We paid Rs 10 lakh as advance and Rs 1,000 as rent each month. We told the owner that we will vacate the property once we are paid Rs 10 lakh that we paid. It’s only the landlord and tenant relationship between Aasim’s family and us,” he said. Ratnakar alleged that the BJP is unnecessarily creating confusion. “I don’t know what is the relationship between Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Aasim?,” he said.

He also clarified that ED has not searched his house. “If ED searches my house they will get Rs 10,000 in cash, a refrigerator and a sofa. In the run-up to elections, BJP is spreading fake news...,” he alleged.

SHIVAMOGGA ISIS CONSPIRACY CASE: NIA ARRESTS TWO MORE SUSPECTS

SHIVAMOGGA: The The National Investigation (NIA) Agency arrested two more suspects in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case — Mazin Abdul Rahman from Permannur in Mangaluru, and Nadeem Amhed from Honnali in Davanagere district.

The NIA said on Wednesday that its sleuths on Tuesday arrested Mazin, a resident of Babbukatte, near Hira College, Thokottu, at Permannur in Mangaluru, and Nadeem, a resident near Noorani Masjid at Devenayakanahali in Honnali taluk. The NIA said another accused Maaz Muneer, who was already arrested in connection with the case, had radicalised and recruited Mazin, while another accused, Syed Yasin, radicalised and recruited Nadeem for furthering terror activities of the Islamic State in India. “The accused recced and attempted/committed acts of sabotage/arson, as part of a larger conspiracy,” the NIA added.

