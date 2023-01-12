Home States Karnataka

Wild elephant enters Kodagu's Dubare camp and injures tamed elephant

The wildlife conflict across Kodagu is increasing by folds in the past decade even though there have been reports of at least two incidents of wild elephants raiding crops or ruining properties

The musth wild elephant roaming inside the Dubare Camp in Kodagu.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A wild bull elephant that is suspected to be in musth has injured a tamed elephant in Dubare Elephant Camp of Kodagu. The popular tourist destination of Dubare Elephant Camp has been ordered to shut down for tourist visits as a precautionary measure. The foresters are involved in chasing the bull elephant back into the forest.

The wildlife conflict across Kodagu is increasing by folds in the past decade even though there have been reports of at least two incidents of wild elephants raiding crops or ruining properties in the district. While grand plans are in place to control the conflict, it seems beyond repair.

At midnight hours on Wednesday, a wild bull elephant ambushed a tamed elephant in Dubare Elephant Camp near Kushalnagar. The tamed elephant, Gopi wailed in pain following the attack even as the mahouts, caretakers and foresters at the camp rushed to the spot. The foresters burst crackers and tried chasing the wild elephant, but in vain.

Sources confirmed that the bull elephant is accompanied by another wild elephant and the two elephants are roaming across the Dubare Camp area. Several staff from the department are involved in the chasing operation of these elephants back to the forest. The tuskers are suspected to have migrated from the Maldare forest area.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Dubare Elephant Camp has been closed for tourist visits until further notice. The injured tamed elephant Gopi is being treated at the camp by veterinary expert Dr Chittiyappa.

