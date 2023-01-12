Security breach reported during PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka's Hubballi, three detained

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security was reported from Hubballi when a young boy jumped over the barricade and came close to the vehicle in which the PM was travelling. The boy came with a garland and the Prime Minister extended his hand to accept the garland from above the car door but could not reach the boy. Modi was in Hubballi to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival.

The security guards along the barricade and the members of the Special Protection Force (SPG) swiftly moved the boy away from the convoy. They got hold of the garland and handed it over to the Prime Minister who put it inside the car.

The videos from the site showed that the boy who was holding the garland was lowered above the barricade by his father. The police have detained the minor boy and his parents and are questioning them.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Raman Gupta has said that explanation from the parents has been taken in writing and a departmental inquiry will be ordered to check the lapses in security. "We have questioned the parents and so far no case has been booked against them or the boy. Meanwhile, a departmental level inquiry will be conducted against those on duty where the incident was reported on Thursday," the official said.

Prime Minister Modi landed in Hubballi on Thursday afternoon to attend the inaugural function of the 26th National Youth Festival. Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Union Ministers Pralhal Joshi, Anurag Thakur, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar and others were joined by the prime minister in inaugurating the five-day event which is being held in Hubballi and Dharwad.

Addressing the gathering of youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the youth to exploit the opportunity, which has come for the nation after centuries with great optimism because of its youth power.

During his speech, the prime minister kept on alerting the youth about their strength and their power to achieve new heights.

He also stressed adopting futuristic skills to get adapted to changes being brought in the emerging technologies. He also advised the youth to extend their individual success to team success and said, the same team spirit to take the country forward.

Modi told the youth that "You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact on India. But for every mission, a foundation is needed, whether it is economy or education, sports or startups, skill development or digitisation. In every domain, a strong foundation has been laid in the last 8-9 years. The runway is ready for your take off".

