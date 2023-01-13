Home States Karnataka

6K participants welcome PM Modi in Hubballi

The day’s programme commenced with a special event at Karnatak College ground at 6 pm.

School students and locals gather for the inauguration of the National Youth Festival, in Hubballi on Thursday | D Hemanth

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: Around six thousand participants have made their way to Hubballi in three trains to attend the National Youth Festival (Yuvajanotsava), which opened on Thursday. On Thursday morning, the participants, who arrived from different states, travelled to Hubballi to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They expressed their joy by showing glimpses of their programmes, while citizens waved hands towards the invitees and cheered them. The day’s programme commenced with a special event at Karnatak College ground at 6 pm.

