Adapt to emerging technologies: PM Modi to youth

HUBBALLI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the youth of the country to adopt futuristic skills and get adapted to fast-paced changes happening in emerging technologies. He advised the youth to extend their individual success to team success and sustain the team spirit to take the country forward.

Delivering a 30-minute speech after inaugurating a five-day long National Youth Festival being organised in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities on Thursday, PM Modi said, “Yuva shakti (youth power) is the driving force of India’s journey and the next 25 years are important for building the nation. Yuva shakti’s dreams give a direction to India’s growth. Their aspirations decide India’s destination. Their passions decide India’s power. To harness yuva shakti, we need to be young with our thoughts and efforts and should be dynamic and pragmatic in our efforts. If the world looks at us for solutions, it is because of the dedication of our younger generation”, he added.

Appealing to the youth to equip themselves with futurisic skills, he said, emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IOT) and augmented reality and virtual reality (ARVR) have evolved in new forms and data science and cybersecurity are deeply linked to each other. “From education to the security of the nation and from healthcare to communication, everything will come in a new form due to advanced technology. The fields which are not in the forefront could become mainstream professions for the youth”, he added.

Global voices

“The world is looking towards India with great optimism because of yuva shakti. Global voices say that the 21st century is the century of India and its youth. Global surveys have also been saying that the majority of big investors want to invest in India because of its demographic dividend. So, India’s startups are getting huge investments and many global companies are setting up manufacturing plants through Make in India initiative. Digital India is making headlines across the world,” the PM noted, adding, “For India, this is a historic time as optimism and opportunities are coming together”.

Modi further told the youth, “You are a special generation. You have a special mission of making an impact on India. But for every mission, a foundation is needed, whether it is economy, education, sports, startups, skill development or digitisation. In every domain, a strong foundation has been laid in the last 8 to 9 years. The runway is ready for your take off”.

