Bommai to open Vishnuvardhan memorial soon

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The long-pending demand by the fans and followers of Dr Vishnuvardhan for a memorial in his native Mysuru will be a reality soon as brisk preparations are going on to get the memorial inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on January 29.

Anirudh, actor and son-in-law of Vishnuvardhan, confirmed about the development and expressed joy over the completion of the work and said the chief minister’s office has given intimation of his availability to grace the inauguration programme of the memorial. Built on five acres near Haalalu village near on HD Kote road on the outskirts of Mysuru city at the cost of `11 crore, the memorial will be thrown open to public by January end.

A gallery of the actor’s film journey, his collections, books and other belongings will be kept on display. The memorial is expected to become a tourist attraction.

Former CM B S Yediyurappa had laid the stone virtually on September 15, 2020 at the actor’s memorial and took nearly 25 months for the completion of the works.

